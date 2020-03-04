Hamilton Tennis Club members get back on court

Match practices have begun this week at Hamilton Tennis Club in the run-up to the summer season.

Sunday’s first session was disrupted for 15 minutes by a violent hailstorm halfway through, but undeterred they went back on court, finishing their sets in glorious sunshine. * The Melton tennis club is also hosting an event for lapsed players and newcomers on Saturday (1pm to 3pm).

The club, based in Tennis Avenue, off Sandy Lane, is holding its first Rusty Rackets event, aimed at over 18s who haven’t played in a while or who have never played, but would like to try it out.

Club members will be on hand to help and give advice both on and off the court, and Melton Sports, based in King Street, will run a pop-up shop.

There will also be a sports therapist offering massage and advice.

Rackets will be provided for those who haven’t got their own, and refreshments will be available.

Future rusty rackets sessions are planned throughout the summer, with dates to be announced soon.

To join in the fun, just turn up on the day or for more information, call Maggie Saunders on (01664) 500057.

For more information about the club, visit www.hamiltontennisclub.co.uk or go to the club’s Facebook and Instagram pages.