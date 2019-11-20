Hamilton Tennis Club: Ladies unbeatable in winter league

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club ladies’ third team gained an excellent 7-1 win over Rothley Fourths last week.

Lesley Greaves and Cindy Coulter won a maximum haul of four sets, while Eileen Merrison and Linda Hallam won three sets to complete a comfortable victory.

The ladies’ fourth team were almost as good when they beat Rothley Fifths by six sets to two.

Nikki Newman and Maggie Saunders won all four of their sets, and Jo Draper-Moore and Pat Woolston took two to return them to the top of the league.

However, Upper Broughton look favourites to top the league when they have completed their fixtures.

Hamilton’s ladies’ first team had their second wet match in a week, but this time the 7-1 result was in their favour against Leicester Forest East Seconds.

Jessi Jackson and Margaret Roskell claimed a maximum four sets, while Penny Hallam and Margaret Heggs won three and lost a tight tie-break to narrowly miss a clean sweep.

The ladies’ second team got equally soaked by the rain, but were unable to finish their match against Oakham Seconds.

* Hamilton’s men’s first team of Andy Douglas and Joe Jackson, and Mike Crane with Andy Stevens drew 4-4 with Lutterworth Seconds, with a maximum four sets for Andy and Joe.

The men’s third team of Selwyn Carter/Edwin Shufflebotham, and Doug Hacking/Graham Brown lost 7-1 to Houghton Seconds, with only Doug and Graham winning a set.

The second team of Mark Ashman/Craig Tracy, and Dave Gildove/Steve Thompson had an equally disappointing result.

They went down 7-1 to Wigston Seconds, with Dave and Steve winning the consolation set.

Hamilton’s men’s fourth team of Stuart Posnett and Patrick Whenham-Bossy, and Steve Plaistow with Joe Cunningham lost 8-0 to Oadby Granville Thirds.