Hamilton Tennis Club: Ladies’ promotion put on ice

Hamilton Tennis Club’s high-flying ladies’ first team will have to wait another week to confirm promotion after a narrow defeat.

The team expect to confirm promotion in their next match against Loughborough despite a 5-4 defeat to Market Harborough.

Tracy White and Jessi Jackson led the team with three sets, while Emily Harrison and Margaret Roskell won one, but Penny Hallam and Margaret Heggs lost a potentially match-clinching set on a tie-break.

* Elsewhere in the summer leagues, Hamilton’s men’s second team of Doug Hacking and Steve Thompson, Gio Chimento and Ciaran Boylan, and Mark Ashman with Craig Tracey whitewashed Oadby Fifths 9-0.

But a disappointing result against Rothley earlier in the season will probably leave the team one place short of promotion.

* The men’s fourth team lost 5-4 to Sutton Bonington Seconds with Ian Scotland and Joe Cunningham winning two sets.

Stuart Posnett and John Coleman, and Patrick Whenham-Bossi with Steve Plaistow each won a set.

* The men’s first team of Andy Douglas and Joe Jackson, Mike Crane and Ciaran Boylan, and Andy Stevens and Dave Hamilton-Palmer lost their final match of the season 6-3 to Roundhill.

They must now wait while other teams complete their fixtures, but could well be pushed down into the relegation places.

* The struggling ladies’ second team of Rosie Gildove and Polly Dolby, Davina Hughes and Eileen Merrison, and Sue Harrison with Lesley Greaves continued their disappointing season with an 8-1 defeat against Market Bosworth.

Rosie and Polly claimed the consolation set.

* Hamilton caught up with lots of veterans matches last week and the best result came from the ladies’ third team.

Jan Jackson with Cindy Coulter and Jude Plumb with Pat Woolston came out 8-0 winners over Charnwood Fourths after some very close sets.

The ladies’ first team of Tracy White with Rosie Gildove and Margaret Heggs with Margaret Roskell also had a tough match, but won 6-2 against Kibworth.

Both pairs chipped in with three sets.

Hamilton’s ladies’ second team narrowly lost 5-3 with Lesley Greaves and Polly Dolby taking two sets and Margaret Shufflebotham with Davina Hughes one.

Craig Tracey and Mark Ashman won two sets for the men’s first team against Roundhill, while Steve Thompson and David Gildove won one, but also lost two tie-breaks which would have turned the 5-3 loss into a win.

The men’s second team of Graham Hall and Graham Brown, and Stuart Posnett with Bryan Randle lost 6-2 to Stoney Stanton Thirds, with the two Grahams winning both sets.