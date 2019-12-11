Hamilton Tennis Club ladies pipped to promotion

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club ladies narrowly missed out on promotion despite a strong finish to their Winter League campaign.

The ladies’ first team of Tracy White and Margaret Heggs, and Jessi Jackson with Penny Hallam completed their fixtures with an 8-0 win over Birstall

Watermead Firsts.

But it was not quiet enough to secure promotion from Group Four.

However, the ladies’ fourth team remain in the push for promotion after their latest win last week.

A 5-3 win over Upper Broughton fuelled their hopes, thanks to three sets from Nikki Newman and Chris Stevens, and a brace from Jo Draper-Moore and Wendy Farnsworth.