Hamilton Tennis Club: Ladies impress in big derby win

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s ladies’ first team got their season off to an excellent start when they beat neighbours Oakham by eight sets to one.

There were maximum three-set hauls for Tracy White and Jessi Jackson, and Margaret Heggs with Penny Hallam, while Emily Harrison and Margaret Roskell won two sets and lost the other on a tie-break.

* The men’s third team of Simon Bligh and Dan Belcher, Graham Hall and Graham Brown, and Selwyn Carter with Nathan Morgans also got their season off to a good start with a 6-3 win over Wigston Seconds.

Each pair won two sets, while Simon and Dan narrowly lost their third on a tie-break.

* The men’s fourth team edged past Carisbrooke J by five sets to four.

The pairings of Patrick Whenham-Bossi and Simon Bligh, and Selwyn Carter with Stuart Posnett both won two sets, while and Joe * Cunningham and Steve Plaistow won the vital set for victory.

* The ladies’ third team narrowly lost 5-4 to Kegworth.

Jude Plumb and Nicky Herbert won two sets, while Jan Jackson and Pat Woolston, and Lesley Greaves with Carolyn Siddall took one set each.

The second team Polly Dolby and Rosie Gildove, Margaret Shufflebotham and Sue Harrison, and Eileen Merrison with Dee Hughes lost 7-2 to a strong Oadby Granville team.

Polly and Rosie claimed both Hamilton sets.

* In the Seniors League, Hamilton’s second team narrowly lost 5-3 to Oakham.

Craig Tracey and Mark Ashman won two sets, while Edwin Shufflebotham with Selwyn Carter won one and lost another on a tie-break which cost them a draw.

* The men’s third team of Joe Cunningham and Steve Plaistow, and Patrick Whenham-Bossi and Andy Edwards lost 7-1 to Market Harborough, with Joe and Steve winning the consolation set.