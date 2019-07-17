Hamilton Tennis Club ladies’ clinch promotion wtih big win

Have your say

A fantastic season for Hamilton Tennis Club’s ladies’ first team was capped when they gained the point they needed to clinch promotion to Division Two.

And they did it in some style with an 8-1 win over Loughborough Seconds.

They have benefitted from being a settled team of Jessi Jackson, Tracy White, Emily Harrison, Margaret Roskell, Penny Hallam and Margaret Heggs playing in most of the matches.

Reserves Rosie Gildove, Margaret Shufflebotham and Sue Harrison have also won sets when stepping up to the first team.

Jessi Jackson finished top of the Division Three statistics with 25 sets won out of 27, closely followed by Tracy White who had a 100 per cent record in her 21 sets.

* Hamilton’s men’s third team of Simon Bligh/Barrie Farnsworth, Selwyn Carter/Nathan Morgans and Graham Hall/Graham Brown increased their promotion chances with a 7-2 win over Carisbrooke H.

Selwyn and Nathan led the team with maximum three sets, while the other two pairs each won two.

* The ladies’ second team completed a disappointing season with a 7-2 loss to Houghton Firsts which will see them relegated to Division Five.

The pairings of Rosie Gildove/Polly Dolby and Sue Harrison/Margaret Shufflebotham, while Eileen Merrison/Jan Jackson missed out.

* Hamilton ladies’ fourth team also completed their fixtures with a 7-2 win over Loughborough Greenfields Seconds.

Jo Draper-Moore/Chris Stevens, and Helen Preston/Jill Luke both won three sets each, while veteran Christine Stanley and newcomer Mia Scotland teamed up to win one set.

* On the veterans, or seniors, league scene, a delighted ladies’ second team recorded their first win of the season, 5-3, over Leicestershire C.

Sue Harrison and Jude Plumb won three sets, while Eileen Merrison with Polly Dolby won two.

The ladies’ fourth team of Jo Draper-Moore/Nikki Newman, and Maggie Saunders/Wendy Farnsworth drew 4-4 with Birstall Watermead Seconds, with each pair winning two sets.

But the men’s second team lost 6-2 to Market Bosworth as Gio Chimento and Selwyn Carter, and Doug Hacking with Steve Thompson won a set each.