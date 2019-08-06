Hamilton Tennis Club: Graham and Steve claim tournament win

Have your say

Last week’s rains washed out four veterans fixtures for Hamilton Tennis Club, but the club staged its men’s handicap tournament on a lovely midweek evening.

A total of 10 couples took part, divided into two groups to play on a round-robin basis.

The top two pairs from each group played semi-finals and the losing semi-finalists were Joe Jackson and Gordon Hughes, and Ciaran Boylan with Tony Lowe.

The final was very closely contested with Graham Brown and Steve Plaistow just edging past Mike Crane with Matt Beavis by four games to three.

* On the league scene, Hamilton’s ladies’ third team completed their fixtures with a 7-2 win over Market Harborough Thirds.

The result confirmed third place in Division 5B and narrowly miss out on promotion.

The pairings of Lesley Greaves and Cindy Coulter, and Jude Plumb with Jan Jackson won three sets each, while Pat Woolston and Linda Hallam won one.

* The second mixed team had an agonisingly close match against Rothley Thirds, just losing by five sets to four of which Hamilton lost three sets on tie-breaks.

Doug Hacking and Margaret Roskell won two sets, while Ciaran Boylan and Margaret Shufflebotham, and Mark Ashman with Margaret Heggs won one set each in a match of missed opportunities.