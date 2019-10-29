Hamilton Tennis Club: Doug and Margaret win back vets title

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club has almost completed its championships and last week it was the turn of the veterans mixed doubles final.

Defending champions Edwin and Margaret Shufflebotham faced former winners Doug Hacking and Margaret Roskell.

Doug and Margaret took an early grip of the match and never stopped pressing, perhaps taking advantage of Edwin’s jetlag, to run out comfortable winners 6-0, 6-1.

* On the league scene, Hamilton’s ladies’ third team of Lesley Greaves and Cindy Coulter, and Eileen Merrison with Jan Jackson bounced back from their heavy defeat the previous week to beat Westfields Seconds by eight sets to nil.

But the results of other teams were not so good, with the men’s second team losing 6-2 to Westfields Seconds.

Both pairs of Gio Chimento with Barrie Farnsworth, and Craig Tracey with Mark Ashman won a set but also lost two tie-breaks.

* Hamilton’s men’s first team of Joe Jackson and Andy Douglas, and Mike Crane with Andy Stevens were whitewashed 8-0 by Newtown Linford.

And the ladies’ fourth team of Wendy Farnsworth and Pat Woolston, and Maggie Saunders with Nikki Newman suffered the same scoreline against Upper Broughton, a disappointing result after their superb start to the winter season.