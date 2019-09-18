Hamilton Tennis Club Championships set to hot up

Have your say

The second week of Hamilton Tennis Club Championships saw the men’s doubles pair of Craig Tracey and Doug Hacking take top spot.

They edged it by one game from Ciaran Boylan and Dan Belcher who had pulled off a very close win in the round-robin section.

Hamilton Tennis Club mixed doubles competitors

The last round-robin match in the mixed pitted two unbeaten pairs against each other, with Sue Harrison and Mark Ashman edging past Margaret Shufflebotham and

Edwin Shufflebotham.

The ladies’ doubles was played on a very windy night, with Sue Harrison and Margaret Shufflebotham narrowly overcoming Jude Plumb and Eileen Merrison.

The men’s singles group was another close affair, with Jimmi Cox coming out on top and Ciaran Boylan a close second.

Hamilton Tennis Club women's doubles competitors

Top spot in the ladies’ singles was claimed by Margaret Shufflebotham when she overcame previously unbeaten Polly Dolby.

All of the winners go through to the next round when the first team players enter the fray.

* With the last few Summer League matches to finish, the mixed second team of Doug Hacking and Margaret Roskell, Jimmi Cox and Margaret Shufflebotham, and Mark Ashman with Rosie Gildove lost 8-1 to David Lloyd Seconds.

Doug and Margaret gained the consolation set.

* Hamilton’s men’s veterans third team rounded off their season with a 6-2 win over Charnwood.

Both pairs of Steve Plaistow and Selwyn Carter, and Graham Brown with Joe Cunningham won three sets.

The ladies’ fourth veterans team of Chris Stevens and Nikki Newman, and Wendy Farnsworth with Christine Stanley narrowly lost 5-3 to Stoney Stanton Seconds.

Chris and Nikki won Hamilton’s three sets.