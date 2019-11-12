Hamilton Tennis Club: Brown fights back to win singles title

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club finally completed their club championships with the much-postponed veterans men’s singles.

The early rounds were played in dreadful wet and windy conditions and the finalists Graham Brown and Ian Scotland truly earned their places.

The final was played on a cold but dry evening and produced a very close match.

The first set highlight was Ian’s serving which gained quite a few points with aces and unreturnable serves to clinch the first set 6-3.

The second set was closer with the lead changing hands and Graham eventually taking it 7-5 to set up a decider.

It proved a cagey affair with both players trying lots of sliced drop shots, some of which won points, although many dropped short into the net.

Graham held his nerve during some long, hard-fought rallies to win the third set 6-3 and claim the title.

* The league scene has been severely disrupted by recent rain leaving a backlog of matches to be re-arranged.

Hamilton’s best result of the week came courtesy of the men’s first team of Andy Douglas and Joe Jackson, and Mike Crane with Mark Ashman who comfortably beat Sileby 8-0.

But defeats followed for all of the other teams.

The men’s third team of Edwin Shufflebotham and Selwyn Carter, and Graham Brown with Graham Hall lost 7-1 to Stoney Stanton Fourths, with the two Grahams winning the consolation set.

Hamilton’s men’s fourth team of Patrick Whenham-Bossy/Joe Cunningham and Steve Plaistow/Ian Scotland also lost 7-1 to Carisbrooke D, Steve and Ian taking the single set.

The ladies’ first team of Margaret Roskell and Rosie Gildove, and Margaret Heggs with Margaret Shufflebotham lost by the same score to Market Bosworth.

The two Margarets one set on a cold and wet afternoon.

Hamilton’s two other ladies’ teams suffered even heavier defeats.

The second team of Polly Dolby and Jude Plumb, and Sue Harrison with Margaret Shufflebotham lost 8-0 to Westfields Firsts, while the third team of Eileen Merrison/Jan Jackson and Lesley Greaves/Cindy Coulter were also whitewashed by Stoney Stanton Seconds.