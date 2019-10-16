Hamilton Tennis Club: Andy and Joe wrap up doubles title

Have your say

The Hamilton Tennis Club Championships continued last week with the men’s doubles final which pitted Andy Douglas and Joe Jackson against Mike Crane and Jimmi Cox.

There were many hard-hitting rallies and some good retrieving by Mike and Jimmi, but Andy and Joe held their game together well under pressure to prevail 7-5, 6-4.

* On the Winter League scene there were some mixed results.

Hamilton’s men’s first team of Andy Douglas and Joe Jackson, and Mike Crane with Jimmi Cox gained a comfortable 8-0 victory in their first match of the season against Market Harborough Firsts.

The ladies’ fourth team of Jo Draper-Moore with Wendy Farnsworth, and Nikki Newman with Pat Woolston secured an equally good 8-0 whitewash win against Stoney Stanton Thirds.

Also winning were Hamilton’s ladies’ third team of Lesley Greaves and Cindy Coulter, and Jan Jackson with Linda Hallam.

They came through 7-1 against Desford Seconds, with a maximum four sets for Lesley and Cindy.

The ladies’ second team of Jude Plumb and Sue Harrison, and Rosie Gildove with Polly Dolby also won, 5-3, against Gynsill Seconds.

Jude and Sue claimed three sets and Rosie and Polly took two.

The ladies’ first team of Tracy White with Margaret Heggs, and Penny Hallam with Margaret Roskell drew 4-4 against a very young Carisbrooke B team.

Each pair won two sets.

But the men had a tougher time of things.

The third team of lost 6-2 against Carisbrooke C team with both pairs of Graham Brown and Barrie Farnsworth, and Nathan Morgans with Fraser Rabbit-Dalby picking up a set.

In the crosstown derby, Hamilton’s men’s second team of Steve Thompson with Gio Chimento, and Mark Ashman with Craig Tracey lost 6-2 to Melton Thirds, with one set for each pair.

The heaviest defeat of the week was the men’s fourth team of Joe Cunningham and Ian Scotland, and Patrick Belcher with Patrick Whenham-Bossy who lost 7-1 to

Wigston Thirds.

Joe and Ian claimed the consolation set.