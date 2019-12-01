Hamilton Tennis Club aces rewarded for 2018 exploits

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club held their end-of-season presentation evening which was hosted by club president Barrie Farnsworth.

Club chairman Gordon Hughes presented the trophies to championship winners Jessi Jackson, Jimmi Cox and Ben Catlin, Tracy White and Sue Harrison, and Joe Jackson and Emily Harrison, as well as all the runners-up.

Hamilton Tennis Club's 2018 veterans winners EMN-181231-115108002

Also presented with trophies were veterans’ winners Doug Hacking and Jeremy Siddall, Margaret Heggs and Polly Dolby, and Margaret Shufflebotham and Edwin Shufflebotham.

The Wright Trophy was presented by tournament organiser Margaret Shufflebotham to Graham Brown for his overall contribution to the tournament.

Maggie Saunders also handed over trophies to Ciaran Boylan and Emma Smith for their achievements in the junior ranks.

The members of the ladies’ first team and the mixed second team were presented with certificates for winning their divisions in the Summer League last year.