Hamilton firsts record biggest win of season

Hamilton Tennis Club’s first team had their biggest win of the season as they hammered Rothwell III 8-1 at the weekend.

The team of Andy Douglas with Richard Physick, Mike Crane with Joe Jackson and Andy Stevens with David Hamilton Palmer had little trouble in the match, with only Stevens and Hamilton dropping a set.

The ladies’ first team of Tracy White with Jessi Jackson, Emily Harrison with Margaret Roskell and Penny Hallam with Margaret Heggs recorded an even better result, claiming a 9-0 win over Victoria II.

White and Jackson were in top form and only conceded four games in their three sets.

The ladies’ third team of Cindy Coulter with Lesley Greaves, Jude Plumb with Pat Woolston and Jan Jackson with Nikki Newman were almost as good as they beat Leicester Forest East IV 8-1 with maximum three sets for Coulter and Greaves and Pulmp and Wooston.

The men’s second team won 6-3 against Carisbrooke F but the result may not be quite enough to clinch the second promotion spot.

The three doubles pairs of Doug Hacking with Steve Thompson, Craig Tracey with Mark Ashman and Fraser Rabbit-Dalby with Simon Bligh all took two of their three sets.

Other results were a bit disappointing.

The ladies’ second team of Rosie Gildove with Polly Dolby, Jude Plumb with Margaret Shufflebotham and Davina Hughes with Eileen Merrison lost 7-2 to Gynsill II with only Gildove and Dolby winning any sets.

The men’s fourth team of Patrick Whenham-Bossi with Joe Cunningham, Stuart Posnett with John Coleman and Ian Scotland with Richard Evans lost 8-1 to Charnwood V.

However, debutant Evans will have been pleased to win the consolation set with Scotland.