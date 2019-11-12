Greetham Valley golfers battle the elements

Have your say

Mixed Medal competitors found the going tough as the poor spell of weather continued to take its toll at Greetham Valley Golf Club.

Played mostly off the yellow tees, with a couple of temporary tees thrown in, a field of 90 players turned out in sunny, crisp and cool conditions.

Dee Ginnity was leading lady EMN-191211-125017002

But the course was very badly affected by the weather earlier in the week.

Victorious on the day was Martin Thwaites (14) with a round of gross 78 (nett 64), with 12 pars, four bogeys and just one double-bogey on his card.

Second place was taken by Chris Hatch (14), just one stroke behind on 79 gross, in spite of a birdie on the sixth hole.

Four-handicapper Darren Child came third after a countback with an excellent gross 69 (nett 65), which featured no less than four birdies.

Leading lady on the day was Dee Ginnity (12) with a sterling gross 82 (nett 70), followed by Jackie Friend (18) with gross 95 (nett 77).

* A total of 38 indomitable seniors braved atrocious elements to compete in round two of their Winter League.

Jim McGhee (11) scored a brilliant 39 points to squeeze Jim Clarke (14) into second place on 38.

Ken Porter (10) was a further point back on 37 points.