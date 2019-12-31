Greetham Valley Golf: Beardsall lands latest Order of Merit win

A field of 15 ladies braved soggy conditions to play the third round of Greetham Valley’s Winter Order of Merit on a Lakes course reduced by weather-imposed restrictions.

They were only able to play holes 1 to 10, and then 17 and 18, but the actual playing weather, by contrast, was good with occasional sunshine and only a light breeze.

Sophie Beardsall (1) recorded three great birdies to win with 22 points despite failing to score on two holes, and her handicap will be cut by one shot to 0.4.

Second place went to Tracy Holden (40) with 21 points to also earn a handicap reduction to 39.3.

Tracy pushed Fay Taylor (26) into third place on countback, based on the last three holes, and in fourth place was organiser Jackie Friend (15) with 20 points, who beat Izzy Haughton(7) on countback, also based on the last three holes.

* The ladies’ Turkey Trot was split into two divisions, and the overall winner of the turkey was Lisa Rogers (20) with an incredible 41 points.

She pipped Jackie Friend (16) by five points, and third place went to Nicola Toon (15) on 33.