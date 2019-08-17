Great Dalby CC players past & present to honour Fred Parker

Have your say

Great Dalby Cricket Club are holding a game in memory of Fred Parker on Bank Holiday Monday with a 1.30pm start.

Fred had a lifelong association with the club and was a popular stalwart of the Leicestershire cricket community.

The club have purchased a seat in Fred’s memory and the family have agreed to cut the ribbon at the tea interval of the feature match between a Fred Parker XI and a Great Dalby past and present side.

Refreshments will be available and a barbecue, while a fundraising raffle will be held.

Parking is available in the field off Top End, opposite the primary school.

The club is hoping for plenty of local support to make it a memorable afternoon.