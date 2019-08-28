Great Dalby CC: Last-ball drama at Fred’s memorial match

Have your say

The Past and the present came together at Great Dalby Cricket Club for a special match to honour late club servant Fred Parker.

The inaugural Fred Parker Memorial Match was played in hot Bank Holiday Monday sunshine in front of more than 300 spectators, a record crowd for Dalby’s ?? home.

Fred in his playing days for Great Dalby EMN-190827-151546002

Andy Clay won the toss for the Fred Parker XI, an invitation side of players from clubs across the borough, and decided to bat first against a Great Dalby Past and Present XI.

Luke Harrison and Matt Winn (21) made a steady start before the latter was caught on the boundary.

Jason Creed upped the tempo, scoring a quickfire 41, but they then lost Harrison for 18 before James Troop maintained the momentum with 19.

Creed was eventually caught off Wells, and when James Mann caught and bowled Andy Burton for 22, the innings began to falter.

Eddie Cham fields off his own bowling to Matt Winn EMN-190827-151524002

Andrew Barnard hit fours off the final two balls as the 30-over innings closed on 146.

The Past and Present XI lost Picker, off Chris Bates, with the score on eight.

But Tom Marshall and skipper Mark Child slowly increased the scoring, and after 15 overs the reply stood at 63-1.

Marshall started the onslaught, scoring 53 off 44 balls, but Aaron Sim removed him after a 70-run partnership with Child.

Nick Parker cuts the ribbon on Fred Parker's memorial bench at the ground as his family look on EMN-190827-151557002

Three wickets then fell cheaply, and with the score on 94-5 the result was in the balance.

But Nathan Sunderland (30), particularly, and Child upped the run rate again before the skipper was stumped by Creed.

With two runs required off the last ball it was left to Chris Houghton to steer the ball to the boundary and leave the Past and Present XI victors by three wickets.

Fred Parker XI: Harrison 18, Winn 16, Creed 41, Troop 19, Wilbourn 0, Burton 22, Sim 2, Clay 2, Fort 4, Bates 2*, Bernard 9*, Extras 11. Total: 146-9.

Fred in an old Great Dalby CC line-up, back row, second from the right EMN-190827-151535002

Past and Present XI: Child 32, Picker 4, Marshall 53, Garley 0, Wells 5, Cham 1, Sunderland 30*, Mann 9, Houghton 4*, Extras 10. Total: 148-7.