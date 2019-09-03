Great Dalby CC clinch back-to-back South Notts League titles

Upwardly mobile Great Dalby CC clinched back-to-back South Nottinghamshire League titles with victory on Saturday.

Dalby welcomed East Bridgford for their final fixture of the season, knowing a win would guarantee them the Division K title, and duly got home by five wickets. On an overcast day, Bridgford won the toss and decided to bat first on a placid wicket.

Both openers did well, but Tom Marshall removed Allan before Nathan Sunderland bowled their top batsman for 16.

Jamie Picker had Pringle caught behind for 37, and when Chris Houghton trapped Shah lbw, the visitors were in trouble at 91-4.

Houghton and Marshall combined to reduce them to 120-7, but Bridgford rallied late, and with the total on 151, Marshall removed the final three batsmen with a spell of three wickets for three runs.

Bridgford ended up on a score of 160 at tea.

In reply, Dalby openers Luke Harrison and Marshall made a quick start and 50 runs came off 12 overs before the latter was caught behind for 34.

The scoring rate dropped as Heaver (5), Dickinson (0) and Marriott (2) were out cheaply to reduce Dalby to 82-4 off 24 overs.

Skipper Jamie Picker joined Harrison and the scoring rapidly increased, with Picker scoring a quickfire 35 off only 24 balls before he was removed by a direct hit run-out with only 11 runs needed.

Harrison then hit the next three balls to the boundary to finish unbeaten on 77 and secure victory with five overs to spare.

East Bridgford: 160.

Bowling: Sunderland 6-0-36-1; Marshall 8-0-30-4; Picker 5-1-10-1; Houghton 9-0-57-3; Wild 6-0-27-1.

Dalby: Marshall 34, Harrison 77*, Heaver 5, Dickinson 0, Marriott 2, Picker 35, Sunderland 0*, Extras 11. Total: 164-5.

* Old Dalby’s hopes of sealing promotion from Division J were dashed on the final day.

Dalby began the weekend in the second promotion spot, but a tense four-wicket defeat at home to Beeston and Toton Sycamore dropped them to fourth, with Calverton pipping them to a place in Division H.