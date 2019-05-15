Great Dalby CC bowlers stifle Belvoir chase to go top

Great Dalby went top of South Notts League Division K as they made it two wins out of two against Belvoir Third XI on Saturday.

The visitors lost the toss again and were put into bat on a Knipton strip which had just about survived the heavy downpours of previous days.

But judging the wicket would not have withstood a further soaking, both skippers agreed to shorten the match to 35 overs a side to avoid the forecast late afternoon rain.

A steady opening partnership of 54 between Eddie Cham (20) and Jamie Picker (34) was only broken when David Penford bowled Picker with his first ball.

Toby Heaver then joined Cham in a second-wicket stand of 58 and top scored with 38 before becoming one of three victims of young Belvoir bowler Sammy Hardy.

Cameo innings from Chris Dickinson (10) and Angus Wilbourn (19) briefly offered hope of taking the visitors to 200, but it was left to some lusty blows from Tom Marriott (17 not out) to help Dalby post 170-8.

The bowling performance from the visitors was one of miserly consistency, with only Chris Bealby (31) and Dale Hardy (10) getting into double-figures for Belvoir.

Ross Wild bowled eight overs for just five runs, while Chris Houghton, on only his second match back after a long absence, took 4 for 14, also off eight overs.

But consistent ground fielding across the team stifled the run-scoring opportunities, limiting Belvoir to just 74-8 in what was a solid all-round team performance on a difficult pitch.