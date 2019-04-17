Great Dalby and Old Dalby schools crowned quickstick champions

Have your say

Old Dalby and Great Dalby came up trumps as primary schools from across Melton and the Vale of Belvoir took to the hockey pitch.

Nine schools, comprising 18 teams, took part in the Melton and Belvoir School Games Quicksticks Hockey competitions last Wednesday.

Year 5 and 6 champions Old Dalby A EMN-190416-173733002

The tournament, held at Melton Hockey Club’s home at Melton Sports Village, was split into two age group competitions for Years 3 and 4 and Years 5 and 6.

Quicksticks is designed to introduce young people to hockey in a four-a-side format which can be played on any surface, and uses a larger, lighter and safer ball.

All of the pupils demonstrated fantastic teamwork, skills and performance, with Old Dalby topping the Year 5/6 standings team, and Great Dalby winning the Year 3 and 4 category.

Both will go on to represent Melton and Belvoir at the School Games Summer Championships, in Uppingham, in June.

Organisers wish to thank the students from John Ferneley College, Tanya Moore from Scalford Primary School, and the Melton Sport and Health Alliance for helping to deliver the event.

Results –

Year 5/6: 1 Old Dalby A, 2 Redmile, 3 Stathern/Waltham, 4 Great Dalby, 5 Old Dalby B, 6 Croxton Kerrial, 7 Ab Kettleby, 8 Frisby, 9 St Mary’s (Spirit of the Games winners).

Year 3/4: 1 Great Dalby, 2 Redmile, 3 Frisby, 4 Croxton Kerrial, 5 Stathern/Waltham, 6 Ab Kettleby, 7 St Mary’s (Spirit of the Games winners).