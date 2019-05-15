Grantham and Melton League: Wins for Egerton Park, Thorpe Arnold and Buckminster

Have your say

Buckminster and Barrowby’s bowlers impressed as they made it two wins from two on their return to Sunday league cricket.

The visitors bowled out Welby Cavaliers for just 82 before opener Matt Veasey saw his side home by seven wickets.

Aaron Charlesworth was the pick of Bottesford's attack with three wickets EMN-190514-174240002

In a low-scoring game the outcome may have been inevitable from early on when Colin Atter struck in the first over.

The cartel of fast bowlers took the spoils on a wicket which played well, but turned little.

Opening alongside Sammy Hardy, Atter turned the screw, leaving Welby reeling on 4-4 at one point, and between them bowled seven maidens in their opening 11 overs.

And there was no respite for Welby when the first-change bowlers took over.

Buckminster legend Steve Allen, returning to the team, took three wickets in his eight overs, well supported by Jay Martin who added to last week’s haul with another two wickets, finishing with figures of 6-1-7-2.

Welby tried to take on the Bucky spinners, but were bowled out for 82 after a fine performance in the field.

Veasey opened the reply with Steve Harper who fell early for one.

But Veasey carried his bat, ending the innings unbeaten on 47, supported by another returning Bucky stalwart, Dave Robinson, who ground out 15 before succumbing to a wonder catch from Johns.

Morgan Kilburn made his debut with bat and ball and had a good day before falling late on, leaving Sammy Hardy to step up and confidently end the innings with a sublime cover drive with seven wickets and more than 15 overs to spare.

Next up is a home match with Queniborough Second XI fresh from their huge 220-run win over Melton.

* Elsewhere, Thorpe Arnold bowled out Sileby to record their first win in the Premier.

The hosts ground out 128 largely thanks to 36 from Rich Randall and an unbeaten 26 from captain Albert Grieve.

And defending a low total, George Exton took 4 for 19, while Grieve and Sam Pollard chipped in with two wickets apiece to bowl out the visitors for just 107.

Egerton Park sit top of Division One after dismissing visitors Bottesford for just 58.

Park battled to 143-7 from their 40 overs after gritty innings from Alex Barber (26), Jacob Bates (27) and Tom Barnard (28 not out).

After opening bowlers Khush Taliti and Kamal Panchal kept things tight, Bottesford had no answer to first-change bowlers Jack Anderson (5 for 13) and Michael Dover-Jaques (3 for 11).

Only Aaron Charlesworth (12) reached double-figures as the visitors were bowled out in 25 overs.