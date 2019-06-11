Grantham and Melton Cricket: Melton Mowbray CC hit top form

Melton Mowbray CC’s Sunday XI turned on the style as they beat Division Two leaders Buckminster and Barrowby at the All England Sports Ground.

Having lost the toss, Melton were put into bat, but soon made hay through openers Simon Claricoats and Max Braine.

Braine was first to go, falling five runs short of his half-century, while skipper Claricoats retired after reaching his 50.

Callum Hull and Jamie Tew kept up the onslaught, before both retired, for 55 and 85 respectively, allowing Will Bestwick to make a brisk 29 as the hosts posted a commanding 313-4 from their 40 overs.

Chasing almost eight an over, Buckminster’s reply never really got going despite the best efforts of Colin Atter who stood alone with 56 as wickets tumbled around him.

Martin Bailey was the only other batsman to reach double-figures as the visitors were dismissed for 132 in 29 overs.

Melton used eight bowlers, seven of whom took wickets, including two for Hull and Jamie Wilson.

Melton’s second win of the season lifted them to sixth, while Buckminster slipped to third.

Queniborough Second XI moved above them into second after a narrow two-wicket win at fourth-placed Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby.

Frisby captain Adam Holland made 110, while Matt Lacey made an unbeaten 55, but the visitors never really got away, posting 199-2 from their 40 overs despite having plenty of wickets intact.

Alex Corker (3 for 44) soon put the skids under the reply, removing the top three, helped by William Hogg.

Queniborough’s saviour was Suveg Singh (75) who laid the platform for victory with two overs to spare.

But Queni’s first team slipped to third in the Premier after their first defeat of the season, a heavy 105-run loss at leaders British Shoe Corporation.

In Division One, with leaders Sproxton out of action, Belvoir moved up to third with victory at Egerton Park.

Lower order runs from Gareth King (61 not out) pushed Belvoir up to 162-7 from their 40 overs in Melton.

But Park found runs even harder to come by as they were bowled out for 124 in 26 overs, Khush Taliti (34 not out) top-scoring for the hosts.

Fraser Fentem (3 for 13) and Jamie Flear (3 for 38) were the chief wicket-takers.