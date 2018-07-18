Grantham and Melton Cricket Association: Melton Mowbray CC chase down Market Overton

Have your say

Queniborough’s hopes of defending their Grantham and Melton Association title took a knock after a 66-run defeat at rivals Houghton-on-the-Hill.

Egerton Park’s struggles in the Premier continued as they slipped to a narrow defeat against British Shoe Corporation.

Alex Barber hit 81 as the hosts posted 196-9, and then took four wickets in the reply, but the visitors got home by three wickets and with eight balls to spare.

Ashby Carington and Belvoir kept pace with the Division One leaders.

Fraser Fentem hit 81 and Samuel Penford made an unbeaten 71 to help Belvoir chase down Bottesford’s total of 221-9 with six wickets intact, while Ashby were awarded 20 points after Stamford conceded their match.

Sproxton suffered their first defeat as they lost a tight match at Division Two leaders Illston Abbey.

Steve Ryder made 74 and Josh O’Neil 42 in reply to Illston’s 229-9, but the visitors fell 10 runs short.

But Melton Mowbray’s Sunday XI chalked up a good win at Market Overton.

Marko skipper Mark Hudson notched his second century of the weekend - a rapid unbeaten 115 – in the home side’s 211 all out.

But Simon Claricoats (43) and Callum Hull (61 not out) helped Melton to a three-wicket win.