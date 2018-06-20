Grantham and Melton Cricket Association: Egerton Park force tie, Sproxton and Frisby win again

Have your say

Egerton Park CC were denied their first win of the season in the Grantham and Melton Association when they were held to a tie by Sileby on Sunday.

Skipper Anthony Pedlar hit 51 and Ashley Barber made an unbeaten 43 as Park posted a respectable 212-6 from their 40 overs.

Hedley Lovegrove struck two early blows and Kieran Wade took another cheap wicket as Sileby’s reply hit trouble.

But Peter Willcocks (68 not out) took Sielby to the brink of victory only to fall short, posting 212-7.

Thorpe Arnold (138) are just two places above Park after a heavy defeat to title-chasing Empingham (275-7).

* Barkby United moved within sight of the top two in Division One after they were handed a walkover by Bottesford.

Ashby Carington moved up to fifth with an emphatic win over Harlaxton.

The hosts looked in trouble despite 41 from skipper Nigel Lewis, but a big-hitting cameo from number nine Jay Dyer (76 not out) propelled Ashby to a competitive 239-9 from their 40 overs.

Ben Dyer removed both openers and Joe Dyer (3 for 41) did the damage in Harlaxton’s middle order to help bowl out the visitors for 168.

Syston Town (216-7) climbed off the bottom with a narrow nine-run win over fellow strugglers Stamford (207), George Corbett (42) top-scoring, and Ben Drake (4 for 36) bowling the hosts to victory.

* In Division Three, Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby stayed second after easing past Welby.

Adam Holland (83) and Matt Lacey (78 not out) helped Frisby rack up 222-4 before Alex Corker (3 for 19) and Andy Lacey (3 for 16) bowled out the visitors for 133.

Third-placed Sproxton extended their 100 per cent record with victory at Melton.

Simon Claricoats hit an unbeaten 78 and skipper Ben Redwood made 48 as the hosts set Sproxton a hefty 240-4 to chase.

But captain Ben Ryder made 53 before Harry Webster’s unbeaten 104 guided the visitors home by seven wickets with eight overs still to spare.