Grantham and Melton Association: Thorpe Arnold pip Egerton Park

Thorpe Arnold claimed the Sunday League bragging rights as they beat Egerton Park in the Grantham and Melton Association.

Ten-man Park batted first and started well with opener Anthony Pedlar hitting 38, but the visitors struggled to build big partnerships.

Kingsley Miller was Thorpe's chief wicket-taker with 3 for 31 EMN-180725-140308002

Rakesh Seecharan (35) was the only other batsman to break 20 as Park were bowled out for 159 with six overs still outstanding.

Kingsley Miller was the pick of a good all-round bowling display with 3 for 31, while Jordan Hirst took 2 for 33.

In reply, Thorpe’s batsmen also struggled to build on starts against the spin of Seecharan (3 for 19 off eight overs).

Charlie Read top-scored with 26, but there were enough contributions to edge the hosts to a two-wicket win, with five overs in hand.

Thorpe remain sixth in the Premier, while winless Park stay rooted to the bottom.

* Ashby Carington moved up to second in Division One as they piled on the runs at Bingham.

Openers Nigel Lewis (100) and Martin Troop (94) laid the platform for a big total of 354-5.

Three wickets from Nigel Hubbard, and two apiece from Simon Palmer and Matthew Linley then dismissed the hosts for 221.

* In Division Two, Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby skittled Market Overton for just 44 as they closed to within two points of leaders Illston Abbey.

David Iliffe took 4 for 13 as no Marko batsmen made double figures.

Frisby lost their top four cheaply in reply before easing to a six-wicket win.

Sproxton also kept up their challenge with a seven-wicket derby win against Croxton Kerrial.

Nigel Howitt and Jamie Parkman both hit half-centuries as Croxton posted a good score of 241-6.

But in-form Ben Ryder (92) and fellow opener Josh O’Neill (65) laid the platform for an impressive chase.