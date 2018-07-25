Grantham and Melton Association: Thorpe Arnold pip Egerton Park

Thorpe Arnold claimed the Sunday League bragging rights as they beat Egerton Park in the Grantham and Melton Association.
Ten-man Park batted first and started well with opener Anthony Pedlar hitting 38, but the visitors struggled to build big partnerships.
Rakesh Seecharan (35) was the only other batsman to break 20 as Park were bowled out for 159 with six overs still outstanding.
Kingsley Miller was the pick of a good all-round bowling display with 3 for 31, while Jordan Hirst took 2 for 33.
In reply, Thorpe’s batsmen also struggled to build on starts against the spin of Seecharan (3 for 19 off eight overs).
Charlie Read top-scored with 26, but there were enough contributions to edge the hosts to a two-wicket win, with five overs in hand.
Thorpe remain sixth in the Premier, while winless Park stay rooted to the bottom.
* Ashby Carington moved up to second in Division One as they piled on the runs at Bingham.
Openers Nigel Lewis (100) and Martin Troop (94) laid the platform for a big total of 354-5.
Three wickets from Nigel Hubbard, and two apiece from Simon Palmer and Matthew Linley then dismissed the hosts for 221.
* In Division Two, Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby skittled Market Overton for just 44 as they closed to within two points of leaders Illston Abbey.
David Iliffe took 4 for 13 as no Marko batsmen made double figures.
Frisby lost their top four cheaply in reply before easing to a six-wicket win.
Sproxton also kept up their challenge with a seven-wicket derby win against Croxton Kerrial.
Nigel Howitt and Jamie Parkman both hit half-centuries as Croxton posted a good score of 241-6.
But in-form Ben Ryder (92) and fellow opener Josh O’Neill (65) laid the platform for an impressive chase.