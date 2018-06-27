Grantham and Melton Association: Sproxton march on, but Melton sunk by leaders

Sproxton made it six wins out of six in the Grantham and Melton Association against promotion rivals Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby on Sunday.

Matt Lacey hit 51 for Frisby, but a good all-round bowling display restricted the visitors to 155.

Early wickets fell in the Sproxton reply, but a brilliant knock of 95 from Harry Webster gave the hosts a five-wicket win with 12 overs to spare.

Sproxton leapfrogged above Frisby into third place in Division Two, and with games in hand on second-placed Queniborough and leaders Illston Abbey who completed an emphatic 98-run win at Melton Mowbray.

The visitors piled up 303 from their 40 overs at Saxby Road, and despite a magnificent 146 in reply from young Jamie Tew, Melton were bowled out for 205.

* Barkby United moved up into second place in Division One as they finally salvaged some derby pride against Syston.

Their rivals had won both County League clashes between first and second teams on Saturday, but a solid batting display, led by Ben Hollis (71 not out) and Jack Johnson (59), proved key.

Chasing 260 to win, Syston were bowled out for 168, with Ben Leah the pick of the Barkby attack with 3 for 44.

Lewis Dann carried his bat for an unbeaten 150 as Belvoir chased down a testing total at Stamford to win by seven wickets and go fourth.

But Ashby Carington lost ground in the promotion race after a 44-run defeat at Bottesford who had Aidan Brooks (73) and Will Seymour (70) to thank for posting a daunting 285-5.

* Hickling CC 200 Club draw. Week 15: £25 – C. Winn (12); £15 – K. Billson (187); £10 – L. Kirk (19).