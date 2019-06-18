Grantham and Melton Association: Queniborough fall two runs short at Rothley

Have your say

Defending champions Queniborough missed the chance to move top of Grantham and Melton Cricket Association as their run chase fell agonisingly short on Sunday.

They looked set to roll over hosts Rothley Park for double figures as the home side slumped to 78-7, with Ram Bapodara taking 4 for 31.

But captain Adam Hackett single-handedly dragged Rothley to a defendable target, smashing 12 sixes in an unbeaten 131 off just 82 balls.

He was one of just two batsmen to break single figures as the hosts were dismissed for 204 in 32 overs.

Lila Goraniya (59) and Rudy Patel (55) laid the platform at the top of the innings, but after Patel fell with the score on 200, Queniborough were left just two runs short at 202-6.

Just two more fixtures beat the Sunday heavy showers, both in Division One where bottom side Bottesford claimed only their second win of the season at Barkby.

Openers Ryan Charlesworth (51) and Daniel Barratt (70) set the visitors on their way to an impressive 204-4 from their reduced allocation of 30 overs.

In reply, Barkby had no answer to Simon Silverwood (5 for 12), with no batsmen topping eight as the home side were routed for 26.

Elsewhere, Ashby Carington bowled out Harlaxton for 131, with Alex Kettel (59) top-scoring.

But the hosts were unable to chase down the target, all out for 103 despite Keran Turakhia’s unbeaten 29.