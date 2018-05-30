Grantham and Melton Association: Queniborough back on top, Egerton Park struggle

Have your say

Queniborough resumed their familiar position at the top of the Premier Division after making it three wins from three on Sunday.

The defending Grantham and Melton Association champions were made to work hard as they edged out Hinckley by 13 runs and were largely indebted to 98 lower order runs from Praful Keahwala and an unbeaten half-century from Hayden Whitaker.

Steve Coddington sets off on a rare run, but Queniborough successfully defended 127

Egerton Park’s tough start continued as they fell to their third successive defeat at second-placed Empingham.

Skipper Henry Newton top-scored with 24 as Park were bowled out for just 125.

Overseas signing Rakesh Seecharan continued his good form with the ball by taking 3 for 19, but the hosts eased home by six wickets with more than 16 overs to spare.

* Division One leaders Belvoir maintained their unbeaten start with a slender victory over Barkby United in an entertaining match.

Captain Fraser Fentem hit 64 and Phil Irvine made 56 as Belvoir posted 214-9 from their 40 overs despite Jack Johnson’s economical five-wicket haul.

John Pook made 43 and Jay Chandarana 35 as most of the Barkby batsmen made starts, but Belvoir chipped away, sharing the wickets around to restrict the visitors to 201-9.

Louis Massarella hit an unbeaten 61 and opener Alan Smith added 46, but Ashby Carington were bowled out for 163 in a 60-run home defeat to Rothley Park.

Ben Dyer impressed in the Ashby attack with figures of 5 for 26.

* In Division Three, a superb five-wicket haul for David Iliffe (5 for 9 from eight overs) helped Division Three leaders Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby restrict Queniborough Second XI to just 127-9 from their 40 overs.

But hopes of a third win of the season were dashed by a stuttering run chase.

Steve Markley top-scored with 24, and Andy Lacey made an unbeaten 22, but the home side were bowled out for 99 to suffer their first defeat of the season.

Queniborough, who extended their 100 per cent record of three wins, moved up to second.

Sproxton also made it three wins out of three against eight-man Barrowby to stay just behind in third.

Josh O’Neil maintained his good form with 65 and Pandula Abeysekera hit a crucial unbeaten 41 as the home side made 194-7 from their 40 overs.

The visitors started well in reply with Austen Imber making 66, but their missing numbers proved vital as they were bowled out for 152.

And Croxton Kerrial (170-6) fell to their third defeat of the season in a tight finish at Illston Abbey (171-9).