Grantham and Melton Association: Buckminster and Sproxton set the pace

Buckminster and Barrowby recorded a third straight win in Grantham and Melton Cricket Association Division Two as Queniborough were restricted by a disciplined bowling unit.

Not for the first time this season, Colin Atter led the line and returned miserly figures of 8-3-7-2, in tandem with the returning Austin Imber (6-3-6-2).

For the second game running, Stevie Allen was also in the wickets, bagging 4 for 6, and taking his wicket tally to seven in two games.

As Bucky strangled the game, the only resistance came from Sonnu Singh who provided his usual high quality batting display, finishing with 54 not out as Queniborough were restricted to 103-9 from their 40 overs.

In reply, Bucky proved belligerent with the bat.

Veasey led from the front and was soon joined by Steve Allen in adding valuable runs.

As wickets fell, debutant Jack Berry added a rapid, boundary-strewn 15 as Imber entertained at the other end with his power.

The hosts suffered a late scare as Kilburn and Turner fell in short order, but Atter scored the winning runs to take Buckminster and Barrowby back to the top of the table.

Syston Town are next up for the newly-amalgamated club on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Sproxton piled on the runs as the Division One leaders maintained their 100 per cent start.

Openers Ben and Steve Ryder (134) both hit centuries to set up a 122-run win at Barkby for whom Ken Eales made 99.

Egerton Park slipped to second after they were bundled out for 67 in an eight-wicket defeat at Illston Abbey, while Belvoir moved up to third after a six-wicket win at Ashby Carington.

In Division Two, Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby moved within three points of the promotion places after a big win at Croxton Kerrial.

Andy Lacey (3 for 19) helped bundle nine-man Croxton out for just 66, before Chris Holland (22 not out) and Adam Holland (44 not out) eased the visitors to a 10-wicket win in just 18 overs