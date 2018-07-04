Grantham and Melton Association: Barkby go top and Sproxton march on

Have your say

Barkby United piled up the runs on Sunday as they went top of the Grantham and Melton Association Division One.

Jack Wood (73), John Pook (63), Callum Smith (56 not out) and Jack Johnson (55) all punished the Stamford attack as the home side racked up a huge 350-5 from their 40 overs, scored at almost nine-an-over.

Up against a sky-high asking rate from the start, Stamford’s reply never got going as Matt Bartram (2 for 17), Perry Stewart-Halford (3 for 32), and Stewart Heathcote (23 for 42) helped restrict the chase to 175-9.

The win sent Barkby two points above Rothley Park and three clear of third-placed Bingham.

Ashby Carington are also in touch, just 16 points adrift, in fifth place as they, too, scored big at home to Syston Town.

Skipper Nigel Lewis laid the foundations with 58, but the innings centred around Matt Harby’s brilliant unbeaten 151 as the hosts made an imposing 344-5.

Syston opener Veejay Patel gave the visitors a fighting chance with 128, but aside from 33 from fellow opener Patrick Oakman, a lack of support saw the visitors bowled out for 231.

Belvoir lost ground in sixth after a six-wicket home defeat to Grantham, despite 96 from opener Dan Wilson.

* In Division Two, Sproxton closed on leaders Illston Abbey as they made it seven wins from as many starts.

A good all-round bowling display dismissed Welby Cavaliers for 114, and openers Steven and Ben Ryder made short work of the chase, with unbeaten knocks of 54 and 58 respectively.

Sproxton cantered home by 10 wickets in just 10 overs to move within nine points of Illston, with two games in hand.

Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby strengthened their title ambitions by defeating the leaders in a thriller.

After a bad start, Matt Lacey was the anchor with an unbeaten 89, while David Iliffe added crucial 42 runs as the hosts posted a competitive 214-6.

Rizwan Ali’s knock of 73 looked to have set the tone for a successful chase, but Frisby kept chipping away.

Andy Lacey proved the matchwinner, bowling Ali and dismantling the lower order on his way to remarkable figures of 5 for 21 in just four overs as the visitors were bowled out just six runs short.

The win left Frisby in third, 10 points off top spot.

There were also runs aplenty at the All England Ground where Alex King (119) helped Croxton Kerrial post 264-4.

Melton chased gamely with skipper Simon Claricoats hitting 48 and Sam Thorpe making 58, but a late burst from Nigel Howitt (4 for 27) restricted the home side to 230-9.

* Queniborough stayed right in the Premier Division title mix with a four-wicket win at Empingham.

They are level on points with leaders Houghton who eased to a five-wicket win at Thorpe Arnold.