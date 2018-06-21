Graeme Swann and Darren Bicknell set for Vic Heppenstall memorial match at Belvoir CC

Have your say

A memorial match to honour late umpire Vic Heppenstall takes place tomorrow (Friday) at 6.30pm.

England spinner Graeme Swann and former Notts captain Darren Bicknell are among several ex-professional cricketers who will feature in the T20 match at Belvoir Cricket Club.

Former England batsman James Taylor will also be at the Knipton ground signing copies of his new book Cut Short.

Vic passed away earlier this year and was a long-standing and well-regarded umpire.

A Belvoir XI will take on a Vic Heppenstall XI in the challenge match.

A bar and barbecue will be available from 5.30pm.