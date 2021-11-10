Winter Warmers take on a Texas Scramable at Stoke Rochford Golf Club

Golf news.

The third round of the Stoke Rochford Golf Club Seniors’ Winter Warmers series saw 40 players compete in a Texas Scramble in teams of three or four.

The weather was wet and windy but some excellent scores were recorded.

The winners with a score of 61.4 were John Wright, Don Pennycook, Jim Price and Steve Major.

In second place with a score of 61.9 was Peter Gill, Don Werner, Roger Green and Mark Hunsley.

Third place went to Glyn Staines, Alan Dolby, Adrian Stannard and Mike Nixon with a score of 62.4.