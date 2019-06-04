Glover puts Egerton Park on the up

A half-century from the bat of in-form Tom Glover and four Nick Watchorn wickets steered Egerton Park to a narrow win over Countesthorpe on Saturday.

Park remained 10th in Division Two after the two-wicket victory, but their third win of the County League campaign put daylight between them and the bottom two and brought them within 23 points of third-placed Kirby Muxloe in a congested league table.

Tom Glover went on to top score for Park with 66 EMN-190406-153446002

The visitors, who were bowled out for six at Thorpe earlier this season, fared better, but a haul of 4 for 32 from Watchorn helped bowl them out for 144.

Confident of chasing down the total, but the hosts were given a few anxious moments as they eventually crossed the winning line with two wickets in hand, largely thanks to 66 from Glover.

Next up is a trip to Ashby Hastings on Saturday.

* Park Seconds got back to winning ways with a hard-fought victory over Division Seven East leaders Illston Abbey.

Bowling first, Park rued several dropped catches as the hosts got away to a fast start.

Beeken again bowled well to pick up three wickets, and a tight spell from the ever-reliable Jeary saw the visitors fight their way back into the game.

Two wickets from Creed left Park needing to chase 199.

Pedlar again struggled to build on last season’s excellent form, but this only led to the Simons and Bates show again.

This week they added 132 for the second wicket before both fell as Park closed in on victory.

This left Beeken and Carnell to see them over the line by six wickets.

Illston: 198-7.

Bowling: Creed 10-1-36-2; Anderson 1-0-13-0; Beeken 9-1-43-3; Jeary 10-1-36-2; Wade 10-0-69-0.

Park: Pedlar 2, Bates 71, Simons 52, Beeken 15*, Carnell 6*, Extras 53. Total: 199-4.