Girls compete in regional finals

Two Melton Mowbray Swimming Club members were in action at the East Midlands Regional Age Group Championships at the weekend.

Amy Willetts and Zoe Nicholls qualified to compete in the championships, which took place at Corby International Pool,

Zoe competed in the 13 Years age group in all three breaststroke events - 50m, 100m and 200m - while Amy had qualified to compete in no fewer than six events in the 11/12 Years age group - 200 individual medley, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle.

The highlight of the first day’s competition on Saturday saw Amy, in her best event, claim a silver medal in the 50m butterfly with a superb time of 32.61secs, a personal best and a club record.

On the second day both swimmers reached finals.

In her heat of the 100m breaststroke, Zoe recorded a time of 1:24.52, just shy of her PB, and she finished seventh in the final.

Amy qualified for the final of the 100m butterfly, picking up a new PB and club record 1:17.32 in the heat and new personal best and club record. She finished eighth in the final.

Head coach Tracy McGhie said: “Both girls were superb ambassadors for the club, representing the club at this high profile meet and impressing with their professional attitude to their preparation, warm up, pre-race routine and racing.

“It was great to see them hold their own and make three finals, competing against some of the top clubs and swimmers in the region. Congratulations to them both.”

The club is now looking forward to a large cohort of their senior and youth swimmers competing at the Regional Championships at Sheffield Ponds Forge later this month.