Garthorpe point-to-point: Andrews looks to strengthen bid for national crown

Racing returns to Garthorpe on Sunday as it hosts the Quorn meeting, with the first race due to start at 1pm.

A seven-race card was scheduled, but the popularity of the JRL Group Flat Race for four, five, and six-year-old horses means it will run in two divisions at 4.30pm and 5.05pm.

The races will be a popular showcase for exciting young horses, many of whom will be making their first appearance on a racecourse.

The Mixed Open is the day’s feature race, and Proximo (Jack Andrews) may well start as favourite.

He will be top weight in the race, but has won his last four starts, but Quick Oats, trained by Nigel Padfield, is another contender, with record-breaking Gina Andrews looking to extend her lead in the National Ladies Championship.

Others of note include Abricot De L’Oasis, Apachee Prince, Newsworthy and Sand Blast.

The day’s racing starts at 1pm with a Members Conditions race for locally-registered horses.

All of the entries here have been in action recently, with Love Manhattan the highest-rated. The race should showcase the quality of young local jockeys.

A Conditions race follows which has 13 entries with a wide range of age and experience.

In-form horses include Tom Ellis-trained General Arrow, with wife Gina Andrews on board, a combination which won here in February and March.

Locally-produced Smoke Man has won his last three for the Connors/Chatfeild-Roberts team, but is yet to run at Garthorpe, while Susquehanna River (Harry Arkwright) can be unpredictable, but has two wins here this season.

Aintree Foxhunters’ winning jockey Tabitha Worsley has Always A Chance in this one, and organises hope her winning ride Top Wood will parade before racing.

After the Mixed Open comes the Restricted Race, for horses which have won just once under point-to-point rules.

Bunny Boru showed promising form to win at Godstone last time and has a big weight advantage over many others as a five-year-old mare.

There are several horses which have won recently or been impressive in defeat so this could be an open race.

Next up is a race for horses of nine-years-old and upwards, some as old as 15, and this looks as unpredictable as some of the runners.

Rigadin de Beauchene is one to watch here.

Our last jump race of the day is an open maiden race for horses yet to win on a point-to-point course.

Here there is a four-year-old with a 25lb advantage over some of her rivals.

The two divisions of the JRL Group point-to-point flat race then brings the day to a close.

There will be an array of trade stands, children’s entertainment, food, drink, bookmakers, and music.

E-tickets are available in advance from www.MidlandsPointing.com with a £2 saving on the gate price, and admission is free for under 16s.