Next month’s fundraising gala dinner featuring former England cricketer Tim Munton has been postponed until later in the year.

The Melton cricketer had been due to discuss his career with BBC sports radio broadcaster Pat Murphy, and particularly his big part in Warwickshire’s unprecedented treble-winning season of 25 years ago, as a fundraiser for St Mary’s Church on Friday, April 5.

But the evening, which was also to include a five-course dinner, has been put back until September.