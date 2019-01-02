Gaddesby Gallop spoils claimed by Mansfield runner

Have your say

Almost 200 runners turned out for the annual festive taste of cross country at the Gaddesby Gallop.

Plenty of pre-race rain had left the five-and-a-quarter-mile course boggy, and with a dew pond, drainage pipe and brook to tackle, there were plenty of challenges to overcome for the 196-strong field.

Many of the Gallopers came dressed for the occasion

The fun run attracted runners from far and wide, with Mansfield Harriers runner Dylan George taking this year’s honours in a time of 32min 58secs.

He finished just 21 seconds ahead of nearest challenger Chris Lockhart (Cannicross RC), with David Frankland, of West End Runners, completing the top three in 34.04.

Frankland’s team-mate Claire Fitzpatrick took the women’s prize after clocking 38.52, with Megan Fairbrother next woman across the line in 40.46, outsprinting Savannah Brook (Grantham RC) by just two seconds.

The other prizes went to best local finishers James Jesson (39.06) and Hollie Chapman (57.28).

Tom Boden was first across the line for Melton running club, the Stilton Striders, finishing 17th overall in 39.35.

Selected results: 17 Tom Boden (Stilton Striders) 39.35; 21 Nick Hando (Wymeswold) 40.30; 25 Simon Bevis (Wymeswold) 40.52; 28 Niall Gardam (Wymeswold) 41.19; 29 Alan Thompson (Stilton) 41.44; 86 Paul Pownall (Wymeswold) 51.38; 111 Chris Genes (Stilton) 57.31; 112 Simon Dolphin-Rowland (Stilton) 57.31; 113 Nicola Dolphin-Rowland (Stilton) 57.31; 152 Shaun Richardson (Wymeswold).