Fun run series set to resume  at Frisby

The Frisby Fun Run will go ahead as planned on Saturday with the course passed fit despite the recent wet weather.

The other two races in the series were both postponed, with Thrussington eventually going ahead at the second attempt, and the Queniborogh Stomp due to run later this month.

Entries for the eighth edition of the Frisby run closed yesterday (Wednesday).

It is aimed at all ages and abilities with separate races for six different age groups, starting at 2pm. All face stream crossings and plenty of mud.

A barbecue and refreshments will be available on the day, with proceeds going to Frisby PTA

Entries are still open for the Queniborough Stomp fun run which takes place on Saturday, April 21.

Forms can be downloaded from the event’s Facebook page at Queniborough Stomp Cross Country Race, with entries accepted until Tuesday.

The fun run was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 10, but frozen ground, followed by waist-deep levels in the water crossing, forced organisers to cancel.