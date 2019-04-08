Frisby Fun Run: Plans begin for 10th anniversary

Frisby Fun Run organisers are already planning for next year after seeing a rise in numbers tackling their cross country event.

The five races attracted a great entry of 288 runners of all ages, with the afternoon once again popular with schools and running clubs from across the county.

The Pre-school and Reception race reaches the water crossing EMN-190404-155041002

Frisby Fun Run spokeswoman Lindsay Apps said: “The turnout was amazing, with runners and spectators, and it made for a lovely atmosphere on the day, combined with the beautiful sunshine that we had.

“We have had a phenomenal amount of support this year, from those who entered, volunteered and sponsored the event, and we would like to say a huge thank-you to everyone who was involved in some way.

“Next year will be our 10th year, so we are already thinking of ways to make this one extra special.”

The event raised more than £1,500 for Frisby Primary School, and was helped by a small army of sponsors – Stream, Melton Building Society, East Midlands Airport, Reptile Systems, Aquarium Systems, Samworth Brothers, Swithland Water (donating the water) and Trophies Plus Medals.

Lindsay added: “We wish to thank the local companies who sponsored our event, continuing to ensure that all proceeds raised from the event go back to benefit the children at Frisby School.

We have received such nice feedback from those who participated commenting on our friendly volunteers, the lovely atmosphere and how well organised the event was.”

Prize winners –

Race One – Pre-school (boys) Elliott Lindsay and Freddie Senior; (girls) Willow Hibbitt. Reception to Year 2 (boys) Brayden Wells (affiliated), Charlie Adkins (unaffiliated); (girls) Alice Howlett (affiliated), Aimee Walczak (unaffiliated). Top school: Long Clawson.

Race Two – Year 3 and 4 (boys) Samer Stanley (affiliated), Jacob Duncombe (unaffiliated); (girls) Sian Evans (affiliated), Grace Hatherley (unaffiliated). Top school: St Barts.

Race Three – Year 5 to 6 (boys) Huey Brown (affiliated), Calum Stewart (unaffiliated); (girls) Violet Rudkin (affiliated), Lily Charmichael (unaffiliated). Top school: Frisby.

Race Four – Years 7 to 9 (boys) Charlie Neece (affiliated), Harry Twittey (unaffiliated); (girls) Grace-Rose Walters (affiliated), Lilly Evans (unaffiliated).

Year 10 to Age 17 (girls) Charlie Lethbridge (affiliated), Ellie Dickinson (unaffiliated). Top school: De Lisle.

Race Five – Senior men Duncan Smith (affiliated), Martin Rudkin (unaffiliated); women Rachel Trivett (affiliated), Toni O’Donovan (unaffiliated). Vet 50-plus (men) Martin James (unaffiliated); (women) Sandra Smith (unaffiliated).

Top Family: Too Fast For These Shoes (affiliated); The Duncombes (unaffiliated).