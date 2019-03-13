Frisby Fun Run: Entry deadline moves closer

Have your say

Frisby Fun Run organisers have put out another call for entries as the closing date draws closer.

The popular annual run takes place on Saturday, March 30, with entries to close on Thursday, March 28 at 5pm.

Now in its ninth year, the event has a new and improved website (www.frisbyfunrun.co.uk), developed by local web designers, Stream, which allows online entries for the first time.

The run can also be followed via Twitter (@frisbyfunrun) and Facebook (mini fun run series).

It is suitable for all abilities and ages, from two years, with a course of approximately three-quarters-of-a-mile, including stream crossings and the usual mud. Pre-school to primary school children will cover one lap, while older age groups will complete two laps of the course.

The first race starts at 2pm and all runners will receive a medal at the finish line, with trophies for individual race winners.

In addition to individual trophies, schools entering at least four children in a single race will be in the running for a school trophy.

Food and refreshments will be available to buy on the day.

Organisers would like to thank sponsors Melton Building Society, Aquarium Systems, Reptile Systems, East Midlands Airport, Samworth Brothers, Stream and Swithland Water.

Frisby Fun Run is part of a mini fun series which started with Thrussington last Saturday and concludes with Queniborough on April 6.