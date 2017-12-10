Frisby and Sherard take school cross country honours

Have your say

Frisby Primary School once again succeeded at the Leicestershire Primary Schools Cross Country Championships with two trophies and a host of individual medals in the small schools category.

The school’s Year 4 and 6 girls’ teams both won their categories, while the Year 3 team finished thrd in their first season.

Action from the Key Stage 1 cross country competition EMN-170612-131326002

Meanwhile, about 160 children from nine schools took part in a KS1 Cross Country event at Brooksby Melton College last Wednesday, held over an undulating 1km course.

Sherard Primary School’s team won both team top prizes, while there were invididual victories for Paddy Finnegan (Somerby), Sam Macleod-Smith (Old Dalby), Darcy Robinson (Frisby) and Faith Gormley (Sherard).

It was planned and delivered as part of the BMC students coursework in partnership with the Melton and Belvoir School Sports and Physical Activity Network.

Results (Team) – Y1/2 Boys: 1 Sherard, 2 Stathern, 3 Frisby, 4 Asfordby Hill, 5 Old Dalby, 6 Scalford, 7 The Grove, 8 Ab Kettleby, 9 Somerby.

Y1/2 Girls: 1 Sherard, 2 Frisby, 3 Asfordby Hill, 4 Somerby, 5 Ab Kettleby, 6 Stathern, 7 Scalford, 8 The Grove. Participation: Old Dalby.

(Individual) – Y1 Boys: 1 Paddy Finnegan (Somerby), 2 Jack Foster (Stathern), 3 Seith Hoopes (Frisby).

Y2 Boys: 1 Sam Macleod-Smith (Old Dalby), 2 Dan Bridgeman (Old Dalby), 3 Oliver Elford (Frisby).

Y1 Girls: 1 Darcy Robinson (Frisby), 2 Esme Hillier (Frisby), 3 Daisy Ashmore (Frisby).

Y2 Girls: 1 Faith Gormley (Sherard), 2 Imogen Hatley (Old Dalby), 3 Libby Marchant (Old Dalby).