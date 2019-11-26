Former PM John Major praises Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust at Lord’s fundraiser

Sir John Major was the special guest speaker at Lord’s to celebrate 10 years of the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust.

The former Prime Minister, an avid cricket fan and author, regaled more 130 guests at a fundraising dinner in the famous Long Room with stories from the world of sport and politics before taking part in a lively question and answer session.

He spoke passionately about the power of sport as an agent for positive change and praised the work of the Trust for enriching the lives of thousands of children and tackling disadvantage.

This year alone the sports and education charity reached 3,089 primary school children and special needs youngsters, taking the total to almost 25,000 in its first decade of operation.

The Trust takes cricket into schools, runs out-of-school kwik cricket coaching sessions at venues in and around Melton, Grantham and the Vale of Belvoir, and hosts Cricket and Countryside Education Days on the Belvoir Estate.

This summer it added a number of new countryside activities to its roster – Teach Trees, archery and Army team-building exercises – and has launched a new winter basketball project.

Darren Bicknell has led the Trust since his retirement from professional cricket.

He said: “It was a real honour to welcome Sir John and hear him speak about the many inspirational people he has met and why we should help people we’ll probably never meet if we’re able to.”

The event raised just over £16,000 for the Trust.