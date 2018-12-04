Former England cricketer Tim Munton to guest at fundraising sports dinner

Have your say

One of Melton’s most successful cricketing sons will return to town next spring to talk about his career in an interview with BBC Sport broadcaster Pat Murphy.

Tim Munton will relive the highlights of his career with Warwickshire and England, as well as his Melton upbringing, at a fundraising sports dinner at St Mary’s Church on April 5.

Tim, who was recently appointed director of sport with Leicestershire-based marketing and branding agency Champions (UK), spent 15 seasons with Warwickshire.

The prolific wicket-taker was a major part of the Bears’ most successful-ever era in the 1990s, and was named their player-of-the-season three times, including the historic treble-winning campaign of 1994.

His performances for the county earned him two Test match appearances for England in 1992.

The dinner - aimed at women as well as men - will raise funds for St Mary’s Church.

Ticket details are to be confirmed in the coming weeks.