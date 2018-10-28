Former county batsman Morgan is Belvoir coach

Have your say

Belvoir Cricket Club have unveiled former county batsman Peter Morgan as their new head coach.

Morgan is to be lead coach for both junior and senior cricket at the Knipton-based club and will begin his role with the upcoming winter nets.

The 31-year-old is one of only 200 or so Level 4 coaches in the world).

As a player, Morgan is a top order batsman and wicketkeeper, and has represented Lincolnshire and Sussex, but will not bat for Belvoir’s South Notts League teams next season because of pre-arranged commitments.

A Belvoir CC spokesman said: “We are very lucky to have him.

“He will also help us to develop a coaching structure and help the club go to the next level in regards to the development opportunities it offers all players.

“The aim is to become the best club in the area to develop cricket, regardless of age.

“This really is a major step forward for the club.”

Belvoir CC graduate Lyndon James was named the Academy Player of the Year at Nottinghamshire CCC’s annual awards evening.

Impressive performances for the Second XI culminated in his senior debut for Notts in the County Championship clash with Essex at Trent Bridge.

The 19-year-old took figures of 3 for 54 on debut.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was asked by the captain (Steven Mullaney) to make my debut, I thought he was joking,” he said.

“It’s been amazing to make my first appearance this season.”