Young Melton striker passes 50 Forest goals for the season

Young Melton footballer Addison Isherwood has returned from Holland with a winners’ medal.

Addison represented Nottingham Forest Under 10s at the tournament for the second year running, and his team finished top of their group.

The English youngsters beat the likes of Dutch Eredivisie sides Heerenveen, Vitesse and Rotterdam, as well as Spanish giants Barcelona to clinch the title. Addison also completed a personal landmark while at the prestigious tournament, when he brought up another half-century of goals for the season.