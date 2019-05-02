York hat-trick secures title for Lions

Mowbray Rangers Lions Under 14s overcame the disappointment of their extra time defeat in the cup semi-final to secure the league title thanks to three first half goals against Kirby Muxloe.

Lions had finished all square at 1-1 at the end of their recent semi-final tie against a very good Aylestone Park, the Division One champions, before losing out 5-1 after extra time to quash their hopes of a league and cup double.

On Sunday, Lions travelled to Kirkby Muxloe knowing that a point would be enough to guarantee the Division Three title.

The visitors began slowly and found themselves under pressure early on, but though Kirby threatened they couldn’t break down the Lions’ defence.

It wasn’t until the 15th minute that Lions started to turn it on.

The opening goal came from midfielder Jack York, who latched on to a Bayley Purkis pass to fire the ball into the top corner from well ouside the box.

This goal sparked the league leaders into life and they started to dominant the game. The second goal, also scored by York, came a few minutes later when a corner whipped in by Purkis found forward Jai Wedgwood. He headed down for York to volley home at the back post and make it 2-0.

The third and final goal of the game resulted from good play by Purkis and Brook Isherwood, with the latter flicking on to the onrushing York, who headed home to complete a fine hat-trick.

The second half was goal-less, but Lions had already done enough to secure the points and the league title.