Wymneswold FC out for county cup final revenge

Wymeswold manager Shaun Wilkes wants his side to learn from their mistakes as they look to lift the County FA Saturday Intermediate Cup next week.

The North Leicestershire League side are still in the mix for three trophies this season, starting with a county cup final date with North Kilworth on Tuesday.

Wymeswold celebrate booking their second successive county cup final EMN-180602-102803002

The match takes place at the County FA’s Holmes Park headquarters, in Leicester (kick-off 7pm).

Wilkes is keen to erase the memories of last year’s 1-0 defeat to Sporting Markfield, suffered in the final of the County Saturday Trophy.

“We were naïve in last season’s final,” he said.

“Everything that went wrong for us did. We don’t want the same feeling and hurt as last year.”

Wymeswold are challenging for the Premier Division title and are in prime form after thrashing Rothley Imps 6-1 on Saturday.

Six different goalscorers featured in the win which lifted them to fourth place with games in hand on all of the teams above them.

They are also through to the semi-finals of the league cup and were last week drawn against familiar foes Markfield.

But despite their form, Wilkes believes his side will be slight underdogs as they head into next Tuesday’s final.

Kilworth are also chasing a title and sit fourth in the Leicester and District League Premier.

“North Kilworth will be a good side,” Wilkes added.

“To beat Thurnby and Castle Donington Cobras on the way deserves respect.

“I think they’ll be favourites given the teams they’ve beaten and the pool of players they have available to them.

“We’ve not had the best of years so far in 2018. Our home ground has been unplayable since November, and we’re having to reverse games or play at neutral venues.

“But the players have got on with their business and two massive wins against East Leake in the league, and Thringstone in the League Cup, have given us every chance of trying to win three honours.”

First up for Wymeswold is a league clash at home to Mountsorrel Amateurs on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

* Elsewhere in the North Leicestershire League, Clawson Kings were also in action as their match at the All England Sports Ground survived the soggy conditions.

A Josh Taylor double helped them see off Loughborough United A 4-1, allied to strikes from Ant Bowdery and substitute Martin Maclean.

Clawson’s third straight win moved them up a place to fifth in Division Two with games in hand on all of the teams above.

In Division Three, Bottesford Reserves also got some game time as they hosted Greenhill YC A.

Goals from Benedict Cullen, Andy Daybell and Nathan Townsend earned the home side a 3-2 win which lifted them up to sixth.