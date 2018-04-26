Wymeswold treble hopes set for pivotal week

Have your say

Wymeswold FC moved within four points of the North Leicestershire League Premier title without kicking a ball in anger.

Shaun Wilkes’ side were handed a walkover, and a much-needed breather, as hosts Cossington Saints conceded Saturday’s match, while Greenhill were also the beneficiaries of a walkover against Sutton Bonington Academicals.

But Greenhill were then held to a draw by Falcons on Tuesday evening to put the title back in Wymeswold’s hands.

The title race looks set for a dramatic conclusion with the top four separated by just three points.

Wymeswold lie second, a point behind to Greenhill with a game in hand, while East Leake, who have played two games more are a point behind in third.

Fourth-placed Falcons are two points adrift of Wymeswold but having played two games more.

Sporting Markfield could have a big say on Wymeswold’s treble hopes when they meet twice in three days.

Tonight (Thursday) the two sides clash in the Cobbin Trophy semi-finals before the County Intermediate Cup winners host Markfield on Saturday in the league (kick-off 2pm).

Wymeswold then travel to Sutton Bonington Academicals on Tuesday (ko 6.30pm).