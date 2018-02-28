Wymeswold thrash North Leicestershire League leaders

Have your say

Wymeswold made a big statement in the North Leicestershire League Premier on Saturday when they thrashed leaders East Leake 4-0.

There were two goals apiece for Harry Bowley and leading scorer Linford Harris who took his tally for the season to 26.

It was a sixth straight win in league and cup for Wymeswold who moved up to fourth and within 11 points of Leake with six games in hand.

But Bottesford’s promotion hopes in Division One were dealt a blow when they were beaten 1-0 at Measham Welfare.

Bottesford remain second, seven points adrift of leaders Kegworth, but all of their rivals have games in hand.

In Division Two, mid-table Clawson Kings inflicted only a third defeat of the season on third-placed Market Bosworth.

Goals from Jamie Kightley and Darren Lightbown gave the visitors a 2-0 win.

Division Three leaders Wymeswold Reserves were without a match and main rivals Asfordby FC Development took full advantage with a 2-0 win at Loughborough FC A.

Thomas Atherley and Charlie Richards grabbed the goals which drew unbeaten Asfordby to within eight points of the leaders with two games in hand.