Wymeswold manager Shaun Wilkes resigns as treble bid falls agonisingly short

Have your say

Wymeswold manager Shaun Wilkes left the club on Saturday as his side fell just short of winning the North Leicestershire League title.

The villagers ended their fixtures on top of the Premier Division, but knowing Greenhill YC would nick the crown with victory in their game in hand.

And their rivals duly obliged on Saturday, beating Cossington Saints 8-0 to become champions by just a single point.

Wymeswold had been on course for a famous treble, having won the County FA Saturday Intermediate Cup in March.

But back-to-back defeats to Greenhill earlier this month in the Cobbin Trophy final and then, three days later, in the league, handed their rivals the chance of a double instead.

“Two emotional, but great seasons have come to an end,” Wilkes said.

“I would like to thank the players who dedicated their hard work, time and commitment to myself.

“The players I inherited made my tenure run smooth as well as the players that I brought into the club.

“To achieve three cup finals and two top-two finishes is something beyond what I expected when I took the job on. We took on any challenge that came our way.

“My thanks also to the people that made the process smooth every week; Adie and Angie Keogh, Ian Merryweather and Rob Harrison.”

The club are due to hold their presentation evening tomorrow (Friday).